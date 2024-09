FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Firefighters in Fort Wayne responded to a house fire early Monday on Beaty Ave. around 5 a.m.

Three people were inside—a child and two adults—but they got out safely before the firefighters arrived.

When the fire crews got there, flames were coming from the front door and a window.

It took about 16 minutes to put it out.

No one was hurt, but the house had serious fire, smoke, and water damage.

The cause is still being investigated.