FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Meterological summer is over, and the National Weather Service says this year’s edition was abnormally dry.

It was the driest summer since 1999. Fort Wayne received less than seven inches of rain this summer, more than 5 1/2 inches below normal.

The summer lacked widespread rain except for the remnants of Hurricane Beryl that moved through in July. That two day total accounted for nearly a sixth of the season’s rain at the airport.