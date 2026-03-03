33-Year-Old Charged With Assaulting Minor

WARSAW, IND. (WOWO) A 33-year-old North Webster man was arrested Thursday on charges of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office received a report earlier this month alleging that a minor was sexually assaulted at the suspect’s home. According to charging documents obtained by WNDU.com and reported by the Times-Union, the suspect allegedly provided the minor with alcohol and made unwanted sexual advances.

Court records state the minor told investigators she had verbally refused and attempted to resist. Documents also indicate she blacked out, and upon waking, found evidence of having vomited.

A preliminary bond for the suspect was set at $50,000 surety and $500 cash, and the judge issued a no-contact order between the suspect and the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.