March 3, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

33-Year-Old Charged With Assaulting Minor

by Brian Ford0
(Source: https://goo.gl/cTDffw License: https://goo.gl/VAhsB)

WARSAW, IND. (WOWO) A 33-year-old North Webster man was arrested Thursday on charges of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office received a report earlier this month alleging that a minor was sexually assaulted at the suspect’s home. According to charging documents obtained by WNDU.com and reported by the Times-Union, the suspect allegedly provided the minor with alcohol and made unwanted sexual advances.

Court records state the minor told investigators she had verbally refused and attempted to resist. Documents also indicate she blacked out, and upon waking, found evidence of having vomited.

A preliminary bond for the suspect was set at $50,000 surety and $500 cash, and the judge issued a no-contact order between the suspect and the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Related posts

Crews working to restore south side power outage

Caleb Hatch

Indiana Officials Join Investigation of Gary Fire

Kayla Blakeslee

NIPSCO is Getting an Upgrade

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.