Indiana Wake Surfing Safety Bill Heads to Governor

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Legislation aimed at improving safety on Indiana’s freshwater lakes is on its way to the governor.

House Enrolled Act 1062, authored by State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City), establishes clear safety standards for high-wake recreation, including wake surfing. The bill prohibits wake surfing between sunset and sunrise when visibility is limited and on small lakes unless a speed exemption has been obtained from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Lakes that already have speed exemptions must continue following existing rules.

“Hoosiers should be able to enjoy our lakes with confidence, knowing that basic safety standards are established,” Abbott said in an interview with The Indianapolis Star. “By setting reasonable limits on wake surfing when visibility is low, this bill is geared to prevent avoidable accidents and keep our waterways safe for everyone.”

Abbott said the legislation also helps protect shoreline property and other boaters while allowing residents to safely enjoy Indiana lakes during the busy summer season.

For more information on HEA 1062 and other measures passed by the General Assembly this session, visit the official General Assembly website.