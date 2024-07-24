39-year-old man ID’d in accident NW of Fort Wayne

UPDATE: The Allen County Coroner has identified the victim as 39-year-old Channgduand Menorath.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in critical condition following an accident in northwest Allen County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington Center Road and Stahlhut Road, which is near U.S. 30.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicated that a passenger car was northbound on Stahlhut Road and the SUV was eastbound on West Washington Center Road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, sending them both off the north side of the roadway. There are stop signs for northbound and southbound traffic at the intersection.

The driver of the passenger car was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was listed in fair to good condition and was not transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.