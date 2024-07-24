K&K Insurance moving to Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – K&K Insurance Group is planning to relocate its Fort Wayne office to Electric Works at the end of this year.

K&K Insurance, founded in 1952 in Fort Wayne, specializes in providing coverage and claims resolution for sports, leisure, motorsports, event, and recreation organizations across the U.S. and Canada.

Many K&K colleagues are considered “hybrid,” working from home and the office as needed.

The company currently employs 260 colleagues, with open positions in underwriting and claims.

K&K Insurance will join a growing list of tenants located on the Electric Works campus, including Do it Best, Steel Dynamics, New Millenium Building Systems, Parkview Health, Medical Informatics Engineering, and more.