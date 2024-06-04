$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – One lucky Powerball player in Fort Wayne has won $50,000 from Monday’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at Phil’s One Stop at 1810 W. Coliseum Blvd.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.