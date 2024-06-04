June 5, 2024
Local News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Fort Wayne

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – One lucky Powerball player in Fort Wayne has won $50,000 from Monday’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at Phil’s One Stop at 1810 W. Coliseum Blvd.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

Related posts

Override of gubernatorial powers bill veto likely

Darrin Wright

IDEM: Jones Lake Off-Limits for Weekend

Darrin Wright

Allen County moves to blue on the state’s COVID-19 map

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.