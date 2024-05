FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold recently at the Decatur Kroger.

A release from the Hoosier Lottery says the ticket is connected to Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers for this drawing are 10-22-43-55-57 with the Power Ball of 2.

For more information or to request specific instructions on claiming the prize, contact the Hoosier Lottery customer service line at 1-800-955-6886.