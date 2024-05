FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — If the proposed plans go through, The Taco Bell downtown might relocate to an empty lot diagonally across from its current spot.

Delight TB Indiana 4 LLC, a company from Wichita, Kan., has submitted a development proposal through the Fort Wayne Department of Redevelopment and the Capital Improvement Board.

They aim to construct a modern Taco Bell at 405 W. Jefferson Blvd.