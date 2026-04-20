5th Annual WOWO Penny Pitch N’ Putt Golf Outing set for June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO is gearing up for the 4th Annual “Penny Pitch ‘N’ Putt Golf Outing”, Thursday, June 25th, at Noble Hawk Golf Course.

Everyone is invited to join the WOWO staff to play in a scramble format with a 1:00 P.M. shotgun start. Early bird registration is $100 per golfer, or $400 for a foursome, with proceeds going to the 2025 Penny Pitch recipient.

Register For Penny Pitch N’ Putt Golf Outing Here

Exclusively on My Deals Fort Wayne, registration is $100 per golfer, or $400 for a foursome, with proceeds going to the 2026 Penny Pitch recipient. (This year’s recipient will be announced in the upcoming months).

This price includes:

Green fees

Golf cart

Box lunch provided by Chick-fil-A (Available during Registration)

Drink Tickets

Goodie bag

Dinner to follow in the Clubhouse

This year’s Penny Pitch will be the 79th anniversary of the longest running local charity benefitting area families.

The annual WOWO Penny Pitch charity drive is now accepting applications. This longstanding initiative, beloved by the community for its commitment to supporting those in need, invites organizations to apply for assistance through WOWO’s website, WOWO.com.

Penny Pitch Application Here

Since its inception, Penny Pitch has been a pillar of support for disadvantaged individuals and families across the region. Last year, the drive raised nearly $135,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Fort Wayne, highlighting its significant impact on the community.

Established over 70 years ago, Penny Pitch has evolved into a vital source of funding for qualified not-for-profit organizations serving the Fort Wayne, Allen County, and Northeast Indiana areas. Through grants provided by the Penny Pitch Corporation, these organizations receive crucial support to continue their valuable work.

For local non-profits seeking assistance in fulfilling their missions, Penny Pitch offers a valuable opportunity to access resources and make a difference in the lives of those they serve. Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of a longstanding tradition of generosity and compassion. Apply today and join WOWO in supporting our community’s most vulnerable members.