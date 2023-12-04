A $50 Million Luxury Apartment Development Is Coming To The City’s Southwest Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The “Flats at Walnut Ridge” will have a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 6th at 10 a.m.

It will be located at 2014 Getz Rd.

Fort Wayne city leaders and community members will be in attendance.

According to officials, the groundbreaking will be the official start of construction at Walnut Ridge.

A news release notes that the $50M development will be garden-style, and feature 322 luxury apartments and amenities, including a fitness center, heated saltwater pool, covered grilling stations, and an indoor/outdoor aqua lounge.