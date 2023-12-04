City of Fort Wayne asking for public’s help in River Greenway dumping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne is seeking information from the public regarding illegal dumping along the River Greenway.

Our partners in news at 21Alive say a resident reported finding 15 55-gallon drums along the River Greenway in Foster Park.

Police found the drums empty.

Solid Waste Manager Matt Gratz says illegal dumping has been an ongoing problem in the city.

He told 21Alive that his department responds to at least one or two cases of illegal dumping each week.

A $2,500 fine faces anyone who’s caught illegally dumping.

Anyone with information on the barrels that were left in Foster Park is asked to contact the Solid Waste Department at 311.