A Century of Compassion: D.O. McComb & Sons Celebrates 100 Years in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WOWO): — A Fort Wayne institution is celebrating a major milestone. D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes is marking 100 years of serving local families and will host a special community celebration on Saturday, September 27 at its Lakeside Park location.

Founded in 1925, D.O. McComb began with a simple mission: to serve grieving families in a time of need. That first year, the funeral home helped just 20 families from its original East Lewis Street location. A century later, the company has grown into one of the most recognized funeral service providers in the region, with five locations serving Fort Wayne and surrounding communities.

To commemorate the milestone, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker will present a formal proclamation designating September 27, 2025, as “D.O. McComb & Sons Day.” The public is invited to attend the ceremony and open house at the Lakeside Park location, 1140 Lake Avenue, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The event coincides with the Northside Neighborhood Historic Home & Garden Tour, which showcases 11 homes, gardens, and businesses in the area known as the Seven States.

The McComb legacy runs deep in the community. Founder D.O. McComb, who had previously served as Superintendent of Allen County Schools from 1900 to 1925, saw the need for dedicated, compassionate funeral care in Fort Wayne. His sons, Walter and David, later joined the business and helped expand its reach. The Lakeside facility opened in 1928 and underwent further expansion in 1958 to accommodate the growing needs of local families. For years, the McCombs even provided emergency ambulance services at no extra cost — a testament to their commitment to service.

“This isn’t just about a business celebrating a birthday — it’s about a family and a legacy that’s been there for our community through its hardest moments,” said Dave McComb, one of the current stewards of the family business. “We’re proud to have served Fort Wayne for 100 years, and we look forward to the next 100.”

As the business looks to the future, the team at D.O. McComb & Sons says its mission remains the same: care, compassion, and community.

The open house is free and open to the public. Guests can explore the historic Lakeside Park facility, learn more about the McComb family history, and enjoy refreshments and tours during the afternoon.

📍 Event Details:

What: D.O. McComb & Sons 100-Year Celebration & Public Open House

When: Saturday, September 27, 2025 – Starting at 12:30 p.m.

Where: D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes – Lakeside Park, 1140 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN

Special Event: Proclamation from Mayor Sharon Tucker