Special Olympics Indiana Milestone

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Special Olympics Indiana announced that it now serves more than 20,000 athletes statewide, marking a significant participation milestone for the organization.

President and CEO Jeff Mohler said the achievement highlights the “strength and determination of the athletes,” noting the growth across youth, adult, and Unified programs.

Founded in 1969, Special Olympics Indiana has expanded its reach through schools, community partnerships, and workplace programs. Much of the recent growth is tied to initiatives such as Unified Champion Schools, which promotes inclusive sports and leadership opportunities for students, and the Young Athletes program, which introduces children to foundational skills and early participation.

Officials say the organization will continue outreach efforts to support athletes and strengthen programming across Indiana.