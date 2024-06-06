A Local Park Has Been Vandalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said Lakeside Park was found to be vandalized Thursday morning.

Superintendent of Horticulture and Landscape at Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Eric Ummel says the park had about 200 plants torn from 16 urns surrounding their reflection pools.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, park workers were quick to action, but say some of the flowers were destroyed by the chlorine from the water.

Ummel says the park is expected to be “back to its beauty” by the weekend.