4 arrested in Auburn drug bust

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people are behind bars after a drug bust Wednesday in Auburn.
Around 11:30 a.m., Auburn police executed a search warrant in the 800 block of N. Van Buren Street for alleged drug dealing after a month-long investigation by undercover officers.
During the search, officers found meth, marijuana, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
The charges of each person are listed below:
Megan Watts, 31
– 2 Counts Level 2 Felony, Dealing Methamphetamine
– Serious Violent Felon in Possession of Firearm
– Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor
– Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
Jennings Rowe, Jr., 31
– Level 5 Felony, Dealing Methamphetamine
Justin England, 39
– Level 6 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine
– Allen County Arrest Warrant
Jerry Horn, 42
– Driving While Suspended, Misdemeanor