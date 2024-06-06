June 6, 2024
Local News

4 arrested in Auburn drug bust

by Derek Decker0

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people are behind bars after a drug bust Wednesday in Auburn.

Around 11:30 a.m., Auburn police executed a search warrant in the 800 block of N. Van Buren Street for alleged drug dealing after a month-long investigation by undercover officers.

During the search, officers found meth, marijuana, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

The charges of each person are listed below:

Megan Watts, 31

–       2 Counts Level 2 Felony, Dealing Methamphetamine

–       Serious Violent Felon in Possession of Firearm

–       Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

–       Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Jennings Rowe, Jr., 31

–       Level 5 Felony, Dealing Methamphetamine

Justin England, 39

–       Level 6 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine

–       Allen County Arrest Warrant

Jerry Horn, 42

–       Driving While Suspended, Misdemeanor

Related posts

United States Postal Service warns to protect your packages

Heather Starr

House Fire South Of Downtown

WOWO News

Human remains found in Northeastern Allen County

Brian Davis

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.