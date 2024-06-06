4 arrested in Auburn drug bust

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people are behind bars after a drug bust Wednesday in Auburn.

Around 11:30 a.m., Auburn police executed a search warrant in the 800 block of N. Van Buren Street for alleged drug dealing after a month-long investigation by undercover officers.

During the search, officers found meth, marijuana, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

The charges of each person are listed below:

Megan Watts, 31

– 2 Counts Level 2 Felony, Dealing Methamphetamine

– Serious Violent Felon in Possession of Firearm

– Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

– Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Jennings Rowe, Jr., 31

– Level 5 Felony, Dealing Methamphetamine

Justin England, 39

– Level 6 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine

– Allen County Arrest Warrant

Jerry Horn, 42

– Driving While Suspended, Misdemeanor