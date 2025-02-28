February 28, 2025
Ohio News

A New Warning For Certain Jeep Owners

by David Scheie0

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WOWO) — Stolen Jeep Cherokees and Grand Cherokees have been connected to violent crimes in the Cleveland area in recent months.

With police there saying thieves are using special scanners to clone the SUVs key fobs… and replicate them on blank fobs.

Authorities add the process only takes about ninety seconds… and that any vehicle could be vulnerable to this type of theft.

This, as Hyundai and Kia have come under scrutiny – after thieves began taking advantage of a flaw in the car’s ignition system.

