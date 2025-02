NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the faulty seat belt buckle could fail in a crash and not properly restrain the occupant of the seat.

Ford has not received any reports of accident or injury related to the problem.

The recall covers Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

Owners will be notified in late March with inspection information.

