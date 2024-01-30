A Northwest Ohio Native Is Preparing To Take Over As Head Of The Nation’s Military Branch

PETTISVILLE, Ohio. (WOWO) — That is set to take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Defense Intelligence Agency Headquarters.

Pettisville graduate, Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, will assume directorship.

The 1986 graduate of Pettisville High School, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December.

The event will be accessible through livestream.

According to The Crescent News, The director of the Defense Intelligence Agency is an intelligence officer who, upon nomination by the president and confirmation by the Senate, serves as the nation’s highest-ranking military intelligence officer.

According to the DIA website, the agency provides military intelligence to warfighters, defense policymakers, and force planners in the Department of Defense and the intelligence community in support of U.S. military planning and operations and weapon systems acquisition.

The DA was formed in October 1961 during the presidency of John F. Kennedy to centralize the managing, collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of military intelligence.

To watch the installation visit https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/33544.