January 30, 2024
Ohio News

A Pharmacy In Defiance Was Broken Into And May Be Related To A Series Of Recent Break-Ins

by Josh Williams0
DEFIANCE, Ohio. (WOWO) — According to Defiance Police, the incident occurred overnight last Tuesday at Okuley’s Pharmacy and Home Medical on E. Second Street.

They noted that several controlled substance medications were taken from a locked cabinet in the business.

Three suspects and a dark-colored Hyundai SUV may be involved.

A release said that the “suspects have not been identified, and no charges have been filed.”

There was mention that other pharmacies were struck in Findlay, Ottawa, and Arlington.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department at (419)784-5050.

