Sheriff Jason K. Landers said, “Caleb and I named him Cooper in honor of the Cooper Family Foundation. They’ve lived up to their expectations, and we’re grateful for their support.”

K9 Cooper, born on January 29, 2014, joined the force on March 24, 2015. Assigned to Deputy Caleb Miller, the duo completed extensive training at the canine academy in Allen County, Indiana, specializing in narcotics detection.

K9 Cooper proved to be an invaluable asset, consistently alerting to illegal substances such as marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin. His keen nose and unwavering determination led to the apprehension and conviction of numerous suspects, including one of the largest drug seizures in Paulding County’s history—a kilogram of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Landers praised the duo, stating, “Cooper is probably the most obedient dog I’ve been around, and that’s a testament to the time Caleb has spent working with him over the years. We’re sad to see Cooper retire, but grateful he will get to relax with Caleb’s family and enjoy the next chapter of life.”