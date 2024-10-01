A Statewide Silver Alert Has Been Declared

SELMA, Ind. (WOWO) The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Angela Wright , a 47-year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 290 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a camo hat, with a gray shirt and barefoot, carrying a pink, black and white bag.

Angela is missing from Selma, Indiana which is 68 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on September 29, 2024, at 2:58 AM.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Angela Wright, contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 717-5663 or 911.