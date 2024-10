FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman who said she hit her child with a hammer to prevent being sold into sex slavery was sentenced on Monday and will not serve prison time.

Bethany Fleming, 33, had her attempted murder charge dropped by a judge.

She received a 12-year sentence, with seven years suspended.

She will spend part of the remaining five years in a residential services program through Allen County Community Corrections, followed by home detention and probation.