September 25, 2023
Abandoned Car Found Engulfed In Flames Monday Morning

by Josh Williams
Car Fire - C.R. 27 - Photo Provided by Dekalb County Sheriff's Office
Car Fire C.R. 27 - Phot Provided by Dekalb County Sheriff's Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Police in DeKalb County are looking for answers after they found an abandoned car engulfed in flames.

Crews were called to a single-car accident along County Road 27, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found a car, a 1989 M-K-7 Lincoln Continental, along the tree line, engulfed in flames.

Police say that after the fire was put out, they found no one inside the vehicle. Officials are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information should contact the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office.

