FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As he concludes his time as Indiana’s Higher Education Commissioner, Chris Lowery is reflecting on significant policy victories, saying the state has finally turned the tide on college access and affordability.

Lowery pointed to three primary challenges the commission faced: getting students into college, ensuring they complete their degrees, and ultimately, keeping graduates in the state.

On the affordability front, the state achieved a historic two-year tuition and fee freeze across public colleges. This effort, combined with a shift in the 21st Century Scholars program, has widened the doors to education. The state moved to automatically enroll all eligible low-income students, eliminating a key hurdle that had prevented thousands from applying.

These changes are already having an effect on enrollment. For the fourth consecutive year, Indiana saw an increase in college attendance.

“We had the largest increase in in-state resident enrollment since 2010,” Lowery said in an interview with Indy Politics. He credits this largely to strategic initiatives like the pre-admissions process, adding, “We thought we could create a better marketplace for students and their families to go to college here in Indiana.”

That pre-admission strategy, combined with requirements for colleges to focus on retention, is driving a much-needed increase in Hoosier students staying right here at home.