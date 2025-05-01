May 1, 2025
ACDEM Hosts Electronics Recycling Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) will host an Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 2911 Meyer Road from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Allen County residents are invited to drop off electronic items for safe and affordable recycling.

Recycling fees are as follows:

  • 1-5 items: $5
    • Each vehicle may drop off up to two televisions as part of their first five items. Additional TVs will be charged $10 per TV under 46 inches and $20 per TV for 47 inches or larger.
  • 6-10 items: $10
  • 11-15 items: $15
  • 16-20 items: $20

Accepted items include televisions, cell phones, cameras, CDs, cords, DVDs, keyboards, laptops, monitors, printers, radios, VCRs and tablets. Payment is accepted by cash or check only.

Electronic waste (or e-waste) has become the world’s fastest-growing waste stream and ACDEM is well positioned to help offer solutions. By providing affordable, accessible recycling options, ACDEM ensures that hazardous materials found in electronics stay out of our landfill. Electronics should never be disposed of in trash, curbside or community recycling bins.

“We’re proud to offer convenient recycling solutions and education to the residents of Allen County,” says Stacie Hubbert, ACDEM Director. “By safely recycling thousands of electronics, we’re not only reducing waste but also giving these devices a new lease on life when securely recycled through our contractor, ERI.”

This event is open to residents only; businesses and non-profits are not eligible to participate. For a complete list of accepted items and more information about electronics recycling in Allen County, visit www.acwastewatcher.org.

https://www.allencounty.in.gov/478/Electronics-Recycling

