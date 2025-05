HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Huntington County Sheriff Chris Newton confirmed that part of State Road 9 near West 600 North was closed after a semi crashed into a home.

Officials say that the semi tanker was southbound on State Road 9 when the driver apparently, lost control just before 10:30 – slamming into a home.

21-Alive reports that the driver of the truck was airlifted from the scene.

The owner of the home was inside at the time but was unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.