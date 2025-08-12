AEP Record Profits Amid High Rates

OHIO, (WOWO) — American Electric Power has announced record profits even as the company continues to up rates on consumers.

The Columbus Ohio based utility reported earnings of 1.2 billion dollars for the second quarter of 2025 – that’s up from 340 million in the same quarter last year.

NBC4 Columbus reports that electricity costs continue to jump for Ohioans as the number of data centers continue to increase – putting strain on supplies.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio recently ordered AEP to create new rate structures that would prevent residential users from having to foot the bill for data centers.