August 12, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Rokita Vs The Robocallers

by David Scheie0
hand, phone, make a phone call, communication, office, talking, caller, caller, caller, caller, caller, caller

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has launched “Operation Robocall Roundup” to combat illegal robocalls.

The AG’s office, in partnership with a national task force, has sent warning letters to 37 voice service providers.

The letters demand they stop routing illegal robocalls through their networks, accusing them of failing to follow federal rules.

The task force is also working with the FCC, which is removing several providers from its robocall database as part of the effort.

Related posts

Rick Fuson announces retirement as Pacers CEO; Mel Raines to take over in June

AP News

Victim of Saturday hit-and-run identified

Darrin Wright

Headwaters Park to resume free skating sessions thanks to Old National Bank donation

Brian Ford

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.