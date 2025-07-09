AG Todd Rokita Files Motions To Involve State In Legal Battle

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed motions to involve the state in a legal battle concerning the ability to change gender markers on birth certificates.

This move comes after trial courts ordered the Indiana Department of Health to allow these changes.

However, Governor Mike Braun subsequently issued an executive order blocking such alterations for transgender individuals, defining “sex” as an individual’s biological classification at conception.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana (ACLU of Indiana) has challenged Governor Braun’s directive, prompting Attorney General Rokita to seek intervention in the case.

The legal proceedings are expected to clarify the state’s stance on gender identity and official documentation.