July 8, 2025
Indiana News

AG Todd Rokita Files Motions To Involve State In Legal Battle

by Network Indiana0
FILE - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference in Schererville, Ind., on Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed motions to involve the state in a legal battle concerning the ability to change gender markers on birth certificates.

This move comes after trial courts ordered the Indiana Department of Health to allow these changes.

However, Governor Mike Braun subsequently issued an executive order blocking such alterations for transgender individuals, defining “sex” as an individual’s biological classification at conception.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana (ACLU of Indiana) has challenged Governor Braun’s directive, prompting Attorney General Rokita to seek intervention in the case.

The legal proceedings are expected to clarify the state’s stance on gender identity and official documentation.

Related posts

CTB/McGraw Hill Gets Indiana Deal to Replace GED

Kylie Havens

Man in critical condition after Easter morning stabbing, suspect detained

Kayla Blakeslee

Holcomb gives COVID update

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.