July 8, 2025
Indiana News

Muncie Gets DORAs

by Network Indiana0

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — Muncie is launching three new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs) across the city.

This initiative allows individuals aged 21 and over to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating businesses and enjoy them outdoors within clearly marked zones.

The three DORA locations are strategically placed to boost different vibrant areas: Downtown Muncie, McKinley, and Ball State University Village.

All three zones will operate seven days a week, from noon until midnight.

The city hopes these new DORAs will enhance the vibrancy of Muncie’s cultural and entertainment hubs while providing a significant boost to local businesses.

