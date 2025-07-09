Alcohol Suspected in a Pair of Crashes

DeKalb, IN (WOWO) – Two crashes across DeKalb County at the beginning of the week are suspected to have alcohol as a contributing factor. The first, taking place on July 8, included a motorcycle.

Just before 10 p.m., vehicle 1 was driving east on State Road 1 west of the intersection of County Road 65. Vehicle 1 entered a curve and continued going straight until it ended in a bean field on the south side of the roadway. Vehicle 1 overturned in the field, and the driver was transported to the hospital via EMS for complaints of abdominal pain. Alcohol is believed factor in the crash. The vehicle was towed by Brent’s Towing.

The second crash occurred just after midnight on the 2000 block of County Road 60. The vehicle veered left of center and left to the south side. The driver then struck a utility pole, causing power lines to break away from the utility pole severe facial injuries. Driver 1 was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is a suspected factor in this crash. Driver 1 was transported to the Parkview Regional Medical Center. This crash is still under investigation.