April 25, 2024
Local News

Bluffton High School Student Found with Gun and Ammunition on Campus

by Heather Starr0
"Glock" by Smarterlam, some rights reserved

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO)- A student at Bluffton High School was discovered with an unloaded gun in their bag and ammunition in their locker on Wednesday.

Prompted by an alert at noon, school administrators, along with the resource officer,  located and escorted the student to a secure area for investigation. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Superintendent Brad Yates said the student cooperated and did not have an intent to harm.

Yates commended those who reported the situation and praised the quick response of school personnel and law enforcement.

