Aldi, Walmart, Target Cheese Recall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO)The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall affecting more than 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese produced by Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. The recalled products may contain metal fragments and were sold at major retailers including Aldi, Walmart, and Target.

The recall covers multiple private-label brands and varieties, including mozzarella, Italian-style, pizza-style, and blended shredded cheeses. Consumers can check product labels and best-by dates on the FDA website to identify affected items.

The cheese was sold in 31 states and Puerto Rico, including Alabama, California, Florida, New York, Texas, and Washington.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products are advised not to eat them, as ingesting metal fragments can cause injury. The FDA recommends discarding the cheese or returning it to the store for a full refund.

The recall was initially announced by Great Lakes Cheese in October and was classified as Class II by the FDA, indicating that consuming the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.