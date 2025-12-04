High Turnover in 911 Centers

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan 911 dispatch centers are experiencing ongoing staffing challenges, leading to reliance on overtime, temporary workers, and in some cases, police officers to ensure emergency calls are answered.

In Warren, police officers trained in dispatch may fill shifts during staff shortages, while dispatchers work a two-week schedule including multiple 12-hour shifts. Dispatch supervisors emphasize that community needs are being met, with priority given to timely police, fire, and medical response.

Staffing pressures are not unique to Warren. Ingham County has filled 42 of 56 full-time positions, but only 28 staff are fully trained for all dispatch responsibilities. A fully staffed shift requires 11 people, meaning some dispatchers handle more than 100 calls per shift.

Temporary employees are being used to fill gaps, working up to 20 hours per week, and overtime shifts range from 2 to 12 hours. Counties may also consider contracting additional temporary personnel if staffing needs are not met through current measures.

National data shows that staffing shortages are widespread. According to the National Emergency Number Foundation, 74% of dispatch centers reported job openings in 2025, with high turnover, absenteeism, and training challenges contributing to workforce strain.

Despite these pressures, dispatch centers continue operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while seeking additional hires and temporary staff to maintain emergency response capabilities.