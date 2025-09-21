Alive Community Outreach Celebrates 5 Years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Alive Community Outreach is celebrating its 5th year of operation.

To celebrate, the local nonprofit hosted Peace Week activities all weekend and will continue the celebrations all week.

Activities started with a Day of Remembrance vigil at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church Saturday evening.

From Monday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 27, the nonprofit will visit with local schools and organizations to highlight the Six Principles of Nonviolance as well as participate in the Be the Peace campaign.

The organization will also host a 5-year celebration breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 23 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Rev. Angelo Mante, the founder and executive director of Alive Community Outreach, says that while Alive Community Outreach was created from tragedy, it is now a movement of hope.

