Allen County Councilwoman Questions $49 Million Fire and EMS Plan, Seeks One-Year Delay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County Councilwoman Lindsay Hammond is calling for a potential one-year delay in the launch of the county’s proposed unified fire and EMS district, citing concerns about property tax increases, state approval and the financial risks of moving forward before key questions are resolved.

The proposed district is scheduled to begin operating January 1, 2027, with a budget of nearly $49 million. Supporters say consolidation would improve emergency response coverage and add approximately 30 first responders.

Hammond told WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee that she supports reliable fire and EMS service throughout Allen County and is not opposed to consolidation. However, she said County Council has a responsibility to scrutinize the plan’s financial details and ensure taxpayers are not being asked to provide more funding than necessary.

“We’re dealing with a major reorganization of local government,” Hammond said, pointing to questions involving governance, operations, funding and long-term financial obligations.

Hammond points to 19% increase in proposed property tax levy

Hammond said the combined property tax levy for the participating fire districts and service areas was approximately $32 million in 2026. The proposed consolidated district’s levy for 2027 is approximately $38 million, representing a $6 million increase, or about 19%, according to Hammond.

She emphasized that a budget and a property tax levy are different measures. The budget determines how much an entity is authorized to spend, while the levy determines how much revenue is collected through property taxes.

Hammond said the impact on individual taxpayers would depend on factors including where they live and the assessed value of their homes.

She also pointed to projected cash reserves of approximately $20 million at the end of 2027, which she said would represent nearly 42% of the district’s annual budget.

Hammond said most taxpayers outside Fort Wayne would see an increase, with Southwest identified as the exception because it is still working to reduce its rate following previous changes.

State approval remains a concern

A central issue for Hammond is whether the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) will approve the district’s proposed financial structure and funding.

Hammond said the new Allen County Fire and EMS District will not officially exist until January 1, 2027. She said the budget is currently being presented under the name Northeast Fire and EMS District, which she said has a maximum permissible levy of $5.8 million.

She also said an excess levy appeal has not yet been reviewed or approved by the state agency.

According to Hammond, County Council could approve the proposed budget, but the state could still reject the budget, levy or district structure.

That uncertainty, she said, creates a potential risk to funding and emergency service continuity across the county.

“I personally don’t want to put continuity of service or our funding at risk,” Hammond said.

Hammond said she has been communicating with DLGF since early September and has shared her findings and correspondence with County Council.

She said she is seeking a one-year postponement to give state officials additional time to review the proposal and allow county leaders to examine its long-term financial impact.

The concerns and financial figures cited by Hammond have not been independently verified for this report.

Hammond says delay would require action by commissioners

Hammond said she has prepared a proposal for postponement and plans to send it to the Allen County commissioners. She said County Council members expressed no objections to presenting the proposal.

A delay would not automatically restore the existing fire districts, Hammond said. The commissioners would need to amend the ordinance establishing the consolidation and take action to reestablish the previous arrangements.

She also raised questions about the budgets of the existing districts for 2027.

Hammond said state rules provide a fallback mechanism for entities that do not have a new budget approved. Under the process she described, those entities could receive their prior-year budgets along with a portion of the allowable levy growth, provided they meet the applicable requirements.

She cautioned that the fallback process would require additional action and that coverage arrangements, including for Southeast, would need to be addressed.

Critical vote expected Monday

The proposed consolidation has been in development for years, with the January 1, 2027, start date approaching.

Hammond said she wants County Council, the commissioners and the district’s leadership to work together to resolve outstanding questions before the transition takes place.

She acknowledged that she has not yet had direct conversations with the commissioners about delaying the launch, citing the tension surrounding the issue. She said she plans to communicate her proposal by email.

Asked what she expects to happen during Monday’s vote, Hammond said she did not know.

The county’s next steps will determine whether the proposed district moves forward on schedule or whether officials consider changes to the timeline.