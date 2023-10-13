Allen County Judge Disagrees With Replacing Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County judge has shared her thoughts on building a new jail.

In a letter released by Superior Court Judge Fran Gull to Councilman Kyle Kerley, Gull calls the opportunity a “generational chance” to address the efficient operation of the jail, but said that she does not believe the current concept of replacing the Allen County Jail with a new one best suits the needs of the courts.

Gull said she believes parts of the current jail should be renovated to work in tandem with jail capacity outside of downtown to maintain “the efficient flow of defendants from pre-trial detention to the courts.” The funding concerns over the proposed new jail are now in the hands of the Allen County Council who were given an October 31st deadline to pass funding that would legally begin on January 1st, 2024.

Gull’s full letter can be viewed below: