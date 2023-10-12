October 12, 2023
Elementary Student Arrested In Fort Wayne

by Network Indiana0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police say they have arrested an elementary student for battery.

A Haley Elementary School student was arrested Thursday morning, after apparently throwing things and getting physically aggressive with a staff member.

Police think that the staff member was trying to keep the student in the room, in order to “contain” the situation. It is not clear what led to this incident, and police have not provided additional details about the child.

Haley Elementary School can be found at 2201 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne.

