Amazon employees accused of iPhone theft scheme

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A group of Amazon employees in Fort Wayne is accused of stealing more than $150,000 worth of iPhones.

Fort Wayne police were contacted by a representative from ecoATM concerning a large amount of suspicious transactions involving iPhones. EcoATM is a service were you can sell your phone for cash and reduce electronic waste.

Those sales are documented and tracked by ecoATM. An initial suspect list was provided to detectives and a thorough investigation using LeadsOnline as a tool, uncovered the following organized Amazon retail theft.

19-year-old Omar Kelly, an Amazon employee, and his brother, 18-year-old Amir Kelly, were arrested on Monday in connection to 10 stolen iPhones from Amazon, with six phones being recovered. Both were charged with Organized Retail Theft, which is a Level 6 Felony.

Another Amazon employee and her boyfriend, who both have active warrants for their arrests, used other people to sell the devices to ecoATM. A total of 154 iPhones sold with 55 iPhones recovered. Both suspects currently have active warrants.

There were additional thefts and sales of iPhone 15s by other Amazon employees and charges are currently pending. The total estimated value of all iPhones stolen from Amazon by employees was almost $157,000 and the total recovered was around $55,000. All of the suspects used ecoATMs as a vehicle to sell the stolen phones.

Police say ecoATM has been very cooperative in this investigation and records all transactions.