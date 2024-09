FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is seriously hurt and another is in custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon off St. Joe Road.

Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of St. Joe Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers on scene arrested 23-year-old Bobby Brown.

Thursday’s shooting was the fourth in Fort Wayne this week.