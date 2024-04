FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — In December, Gloria and Michael Hall announced that they would be selling Powers Hamburgers.

They are hoping that under new ownership, things will remain the same.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, Powers has been serving up their beloved sliders to customers in downtown Fort Wayne for over 80 years.

Michael says he can’t wait to spend the next 25 years focusing on his family and his health.