FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The second DORA will be established at Electric Works.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, members voted to pass the drinking area designation for the Electric Works space during a city council meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

They are hoping this approval will further help the area’s thriving atmosphere.

For more information about DORAs, visit the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission’s website.