January 30, 2024
An Indiana Metal Recycling Company Plans to Expand to Defiance

by Josh Williams0
DEFIANCE, Ohio. (WOWO) — Regional Growth Partnership and JobsOhio made the announcement Monday afternoon that MetalX will spend more than $250 million to build the aluminum recycling plant.

It will be located on 190 acres in Enterprise Industrial Park on the city’s southwest side.

According to a news release, the company plans to create 180 jobs to operate the “state-of-the-art aluminum scrap shredding and advanced sortation” plant.

The Crescent News reports that details about a site plan will be coming to the city’s planning commission for approval at a future meeting while the land already is zoned properly at M-1 for heavy manufacturing.

 

