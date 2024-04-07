An Ossian Man Was Found Dead After Reports Of A Gas Leak In Huntington County

WARREN, Ind. (WOWO) — Saturday Morning, authorities responded to Nutrein Ag Solutions in Warren where one employee was not accounted for.

Upon arrival, they discovered a large plume of anhydrous ammonia behind a building structure.

As reported by our news gathering partners at 21ALIVE, 72-year-old Richard W. Clark of Ossian was also found near a double anhydrous ammonia “pony” trailer on-site.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the cause of the leak is being completed by the Indiana Department of OSHA.