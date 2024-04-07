FWCS to Host Teacher Job Fair to Fill Nearly 100 Vacancies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is gearing up to address its teacher shortage by hosting a job fair aimed at filling nearly 100 vacancies for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.
The Teacher Job Fair, scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, from 3:30-6 p.m. at North Side High School, located at 475 E. State Blvd, promises opportunities for both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the field to make a positive impact on students’ lives.
At the event, attendees will have the chance to:
- Learn about teaching positions available across the district.
- Meet and network with principals and district staff members.
- Explore teacher licensing options, particularly for those contemplating a career change.
- Discover the various benefits of working within the FWCS system.
- Receive assistance with their job applications.
The highlight of the fair is the opportunity for qualified candidates to partake in interviews on the spot, potentially leading to immediate job offers.