FWCS to Host Teacher Job Fair to Fill Nearly 100 Vacancies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is gearing up to address its teacher shortage by hosting a job fair aimed at filling nearly 100 vacancies for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

The Teacher Job Fair, scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, from 3:30-6 p.m. at North Side High School, located at 475 E. State Blvd, promises opportunities for both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the field to make a positive impact on students’ lives.

At the event, attendees will have the chance to:

Learn about teaching positions available across the district.

Meet and network with principals and district staff members.

Explore teacher licensing options, particularly for those contemplating a career change.

Discover the various benefits of working within the FWCS system.

Receive assistance with their job applications.

The highlight of the fair is the opportunity for qualified candidates to partake in interviews on the spot, potentially leading to immediate job offers.