February 17, 2026
Fox National

Anderson Cooper Exits ’60 Minutes’ as Correspondent

by Macy Gray0
Photo Supplied - Fox News

Anderson Cooper is leaving “60 Minutes” after nearly two decades on the long-running CBS News program.

Cooper, who is a primetime anchor on CNN, will reportedly keep all of his focus on the full-time cable gig going forward. Cooper joined “60 Minutes” as a rotating correspondent in 2007.

The exit was first reported by Breaker Media.

AOC ATTACKS BARI WEISS, FALSELY CLAIMS SHE ‘KILLED’ ‘60 MINUTES’ REPORT ON CECOT

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper is leaving “60 Minutes” as a correspondent after nearly 20 years. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

According to the report, Cooper told the network weeks ago that he was declining the renewal offer being made to him.

“Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the great honors of my career,” Cooper said in a statement to The Wrap. “I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors, and camera crews in the business. For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me.”

A spokesperson for CBS News told Fox News Digital, “For more than two decades, Anderson Cooper has taken 60 Minutes viewers on journeys to faraway places, told us unforgettable stories, reported consequential investigations and interviewed many prominent figures. We’re grateful to him for dedicating so much of his life to this broadcast, and understand the importance of spending more time with family. 60 Minutes will be here if he ever wants to return.”

Cooper’s exit comes weeks after his “60 Minutes” colleague Sharyn Alfonsi clashed with their new boss, CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, over a report that Weiss deemed wasn’t ready for air.

WHO IS SHARYN ALFONSI? ’60 MINUTES’ CORRESPONDENT IS ALLEGING POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IN HER STORY ON CECOT

60 Minutes Logo

Cooper was among a rotation of correspondents on CBS News’ long-running magazine show “60 Minutes.” (Screenshot/CBS News)

In December, Weiss pulled Alfonsi’s segment on the Center for Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) shortly before it was set to air. Alfonsi defiantly told colleagues she believed it was a political decision while Weiss sought to include voices from the Trump administration.

placeholder

The segment ultimately aired in January, but Weiss and CBS News faced tense blowback from liberal critics.

CBS, BARI WEISS FACING MOUNTING BACKLASH FROM LIBERAL CRITICS OVER YANKING ’60 MINUTES’ SEGMENT

Sharyn Alfonsi

“60 Minutes” correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi accused her new boss Bari Weiss of playing politics by initially pulling her CECOT report in December. (Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images;)

Related posts

Get The New WOWO Iphone APP Today!

WOWO News

Edwards Acquitted On 1 Count, Mistrial On Others

Kayla Blakeslee

Obama May Have Lost A Vote

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.