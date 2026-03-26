Spring Break Crackdown Cuts Arrests In Hot Spot While Chaos Spreads To Other Party Hubs

(FOX NEWS) — A former Florida spring break hot spot is celebrating a relatively calm season for the third year in a row as law enforcement throughout the Sunshine State continue to grapple with chaotic scenes and dozens of arrests.

In an email sent to Miami Beach residents, Commissioner Alex Fernandez boasted of a 24% drop in spring break-related arrests since the 2026 season began.

“We marked another step forward for Miami Beach — safer streets, stronger coordination, and a more balanced approach that worked better for our residents, businesses, and visitors,” Fernandez wrote.

“Year after year, we have taken a thoughtful and deliberate approach to improving our Spring Break plan, and this year reflected a more coordinated and disciplined strategy.”

From March 2 through March 23, Miami Beach police officers made 253 arrests within the city’s “Spring Break Zone,” with arrests throughout the entire city decreasing by 14% when compared to the previous year.

Officials also seized 41 firearms during the city’s spring break period.

“We learned years back that spring break isn’t something that you can police your way out of,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess told Fox News Digital.

“We’re utilizing our plan to be more comprehensive in nature,” Bess said. “And instead of just policing our way out of an issue, [we’re] utilizing the city as a whole to ensure that spring break is a success and is safe.”

The update comes two years after the city launched a viral campaign titled, “Miami Beach is breaking up with spring break,” in which city officials rolled out a series of new measures – such as increased parking rates and restricted beach access – to curb the annual violence.

The move was in response to a chaotic 2023 season, in which Miami Beach saw two deadly shootings and 488 arrests stemming from spring break chaos, forcing officials to crack down on partiers.

Three years later, the former spring break destination is continuing to reap the rewards.

“We’ve obviously increased our law enforcement presence, utilized and leveraged technology such as our license plate readers, our drones, our real-time intelligence center,” Bess told Fox News Digital. “We also collaborated with other city entities – like our parking department, who increased parking rates. Our towing rates were also increased, so this is all hands on deck.”

However, Miami Beach’s success has yet to be mirrored by law enforcement agencies throughout the state as other spring break destinations continue to try to calm the chaos.

Over the weekend, nearby Fort Lauderdale Beach logged nine arrests stemming from spring break, bringing the total number of arrests for the season to 47, a police department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Officials with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco issued 12 additional notices to appear to spring breakers, bringing the season’s total to 29.

The arrests vary in severity from trespassing and open container charges to assault and battery, according to data provided by the department.

Further north, Daytona Beach officials made 75 beachside arrests over the weekend, including 12 felony arrests and 15 arrests related to narcotics, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital.

The number dropped from the previous week, in which Volusia County authorities arrested 133 individuals after several unauthorized beach “takeover events” wreaked havoc on the city’s shores and caused officials to declare a state of emergency.

A video showing thousands of swimsuit-clad spring breakers scrambling off the beach after hearing what they believed were gunshots during a takeover event went viral in mid-March. Authorities later determined the noise was caused by crushed water bottles.

“Daytona Beach should no longer position itself as a spring break destination,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said, according to FOX 35.

Both Daytona Beach and Fort Lauderdale have implemented a litany of spring break regulations, including curfews for anyone under 18 years old.

“It is not a decision against tourism,” Young said. “But a decision against unsanctioned high-risk activity that strains resources, disrupts our community and places unnecessary demands on public safety personnel.”

In light of Miami Beach’s success, officials from agencies throughout the Sunshine State are turning to the former spring break destination to use their playbook to curb the chaos on their own streets.

“Within the last couple of weeks, I’ve already received phone calls from other police chiefs asking, ‘What is our formula?’ What did we do to change the culture of spring break in Miami Beach?” Bess told Fox News Digital.

“And I told them that we identify it is not a police issue, it is a city and a regional issue. Working collaboratively with other city departments, increasing our parking rates, increasing our toll rates and working with other law enforcement partners is really the formula for what we did to change spring break in Miami Beach.”