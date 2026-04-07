Anderson Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

ANDERSON, IND. (WOWO) A man was shot and killed and a woman injured in Anderson early Sunday morning, according to CBS-4. Police say officers responded around 2:43 a.m. to the 800 block of East 53rd Street following reports of gunfire involving a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found multiple individuals inside the car. The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Other occupants inside the vehicle were unharmed.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate the shots were fired from outside the vehicle. Evidence was collected at the scene, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are actively following leads.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Nolan Schaefer at (765) 648-6714, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477. The victims’ identities have not yet been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.