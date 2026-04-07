NIPSCO Freezes Utility Disconnections Through Mid-May

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) NIPSCO is temporarily halting service disconnections for residential customers who are unable to pay their utility bills, according to WNDU.com. The freeze will remain in effect until May 15, providing relief to customers facing rising energy costs.

The move comes amid complaints from Hoosiers about higher utility bills and requests for oversight from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Vince Parisi, NIPSCO’s President and Chief Operating Officer, said the decision is intended to ensure customers remain connected while they explore payment solutions.

“Many families are still making tough choices and energy bills are part of that,” Parisi said in a news release. “This is about keeping customers connected and giving them time and support to find a payment solution that works for their situation.”

NIPSCO encourages customers experiencing financial challenges to review available assistance options at NIPSCO.com/FinancialSupport. The company says the temporary freeze aims to help customers manage their bills and prevent disruptions in essential service.